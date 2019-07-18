Choice Properties REIT (CHP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 15th

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

Choice Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$11.59 and a 1-year high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($1.61). The firm had revenue of C$322.97 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Choice Properties REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

About Choice Properties REIT

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

