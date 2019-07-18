CIBC Raises Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target to C$10.50

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Banner and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Detour Gold to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.43.

Alamos Gold stock opened at C$8.53 on Monday. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.88 and a 52 week high of C$8.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a PE ratio of -56.49.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$207.55 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.87%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

