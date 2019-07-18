CIBC Raises Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target to C$4.50

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$3.40 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of IVN stock opened at C$4.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 24.96 and a quick ratio of 24.63. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of C$2.00 and a 1 year high of C$4.54. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion and a PE ratio of 113.78.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Martin Forrester Bawlf sold 39,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.13, for a total value of C$164,853.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 589,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,432,636.08. Also, Senior Officer Mark Sean Farren sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.22, for a total transaction of C$64,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 324,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,046,136.14. Insiders have sold a total of 91,616 shares of company stock worth $357,965 in the last three months.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt, as well as explores Western Foreland project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

