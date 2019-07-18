Cision (NYSE:CISN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cision (NYSE:CISN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cision Ltd. operates as a software company. Its product portfolio consists of PR Software, Social Software, Government Relations and PAC Software, PRWeb and Help a reporter out. The company serves industries which include Pharmaceuticals and Bio-Tech, Banking, Technology, Travel and Hospitality. Cision Ltd, formerly known as Capitol Acquisition Corp. III, is based in Chicago, United States of America. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of CISN opened at $10.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.63. Cision has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.40 million. Cision had a positive return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cision will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rainer Mathes sold 17,820 shares of Cision stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $193,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,694,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,441,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,855. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CISN. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Cision by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cision by 1,088.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 14,164 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cision by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Cision in the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Cision by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cision Company Profile

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

