Citigroup (NYSE:C) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share.

NYSE:C opened at $70.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $164.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.74. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $75.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.90.

In other news, CEO Stephen Bird sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $2,079,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 356,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,543,000 after buying an additional 77,766 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $1,726,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 86,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

