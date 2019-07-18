City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

CHCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of City in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.75 price objective on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Get City alerts:

CHCO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.10. 40,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,503. City has a 12-month low of $65.32 and a 12-month high of $83.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. City had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $55.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 million. Analysts predict that City will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

In other City news, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $51,116.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,634.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $642,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,342.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,173 shares of company stock worth $1,131,079. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of City by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,507,000 after purchasing an additional 139,779 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of City in the 4th quarter valued at $9,173,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of City by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 549,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,145,000 after buying an additional 78,873 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of City in the 1st quarter valued at $3,829,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of City by 216.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 64,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 44,257 shares during the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.