City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.75

City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

City of London Investment Trust stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 427.50 ($5.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,646. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -9.61. City of London Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 437 ($5.71). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 421.65.

City of London Investment Trust Company Profile

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

