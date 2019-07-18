Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.34

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.34 and last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 1732319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLVS. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Clovis Oncology from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $51.00 target price on Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $678.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.10 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 196.39% and a negative net margin of 342.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Lindsey Rolfe sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $25,401.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,789.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 2,452 shares of company stock worth $36,261 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in Clovis Oncology by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,563,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,277,000 after purchasing an additional 503,400 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $20,016,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Clovis Oncology by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 781,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,401,000 after purchasing an additional 488,523 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Clovis Oncology by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 673,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after purchasing an additional 227,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clovis Oncology by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 39,369 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.