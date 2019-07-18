Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 26,609,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,601% from the previous session’s volume of 985,081 shares.The stock last traded at $1.15 and had previously closed at $0.90.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CODX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Maxim Group set a $2.00 price target on Co-Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Co-Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 430.95% and a negative net margin of 19,057.66%.

About Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

