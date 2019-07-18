Cobham plc (OTCMKTS:CBHMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cobham plc (OTCMKTS:CBHMF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Shares of CBHMF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37. Cobham has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $1.70.

About Cobham

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services.

