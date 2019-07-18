CoinUs (CNUS) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.56 Million

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last week, CoinUs has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar. CoinUs has a total market cap of $3.56 million and $211,622.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinUs token can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00010475 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005717 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000266 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CoinUs Token Profile

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

