Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.08

Colabor Group Inc (TSE:GCL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.05, with a volume of 229743 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.12 million and a P/E ratio of -38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.23, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$235.05 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Colabor Group Inc will post 0.0799999947540987 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colabor Group Company Profile (TSE:GCL)

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and markets food and food-related products in Canada. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

