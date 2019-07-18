Comet (CMT) Market Cap Hits $6,712.00

Comet (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Comet coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, Comet has traded down 40.7% against the dollar. Comet has a total market capitalization of $6,712.00 and $5.00 worth of Comet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000035 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Comet Profile

Comet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2016. Comet’s total supply is 872,830 coins. Comet’s official Twitter account is @cometcoin. Comet’s official website is cometcoin.com.

Comet Coin Trading

Comet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Comet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Comet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Comet using one of the exchanges listed above.

