Comparing LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) and Newcardio (NASDAQ:NWCI)

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) and Newcardio (OTCMKTS:NWCI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

LivaNova has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newcardio has a beta of 6.41, indicating that its stock price is 541% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.4% of LivaNova shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of LivaNova shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LivaNova and Newcardio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivaNova -19.64% 9.38% 5.94% Newcardio N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LivaNova and Newcardio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivaNova $1.11 billion 3.24 -$189.40 million $3.17 22.94 Newcardio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Newcardio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LivaNova.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for LivaNova and Newcardio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LivaNova 0 3 3 0 2.50 Newcardio 0 0 0 0 N/A

LivaNova presently has a consensus target price of $106.40, suggesting a potential upside of 46.33%. Given LivaNova’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe LivaNova is more favorable than Newcardio.

Summary

LivaNova beats Newcardio on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients. It also provides surgical tissue and mechanical valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves, such as self-anchoring tissue heart, tissue heart, and mechanical heart valves, as well as heart valve repair products; and temporary extracorporeal cardiopulmonary life support solutions for critically ill patients. The NM segment designs, develops, and markets VNS Therapy System, an implantable device that delivers vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) therapy for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy, treatment-resistant depression, and obstructive sleep apnea. It is also involved in the development and clinical testing of the VITARIA System for treating heart failure through VNS. The company serves perfusionists, neurologists, neurosurgeons, and other physicians, as well as hospitals, other medical institutions, and healthcare providers. It sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent distributors. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Newcardio Company Profile

NewCardio, Inc., a cardiac diagnostic and services company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of proprietary software platform technology solutions for the non-invasive diagnosis and monitoring of cardiovascular disease (CVD), as well as the cardiac safety assessment of drugs under development. The company's technology platform provides real-time and 3-D analysis of the heart's electrical activity as detected at the body surface by standard 12-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) electrodes. Its developing products include QTinno, an automated cardiac safety solution that replaces the manual and/or semi-automated methodologies with algorithms that automatically measure, analyze, and report on the ECGs collected; and CardioBip, a mobile ECG transtelephonic system comprising a mobile ECG recording and transmitting device, and a Web enabled software which receives, processes, and analyzes the data. The company is also developing my3KG, a software application to provide a method to assess cardiac electrical activity in time and space. NewCardio, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Branchburg, New Jersey.

