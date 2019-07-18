Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited operates a large network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in China. Most of the centers in their network are established through long-term lease and management services arrangements entered into with their hospital partners. Under these arrangements, Concord Medical receives a contracted percentage of each center’s revenue net of specified operating expenses. Each center is located on the premises of their hospital partners and is typically equipped with a primary unit of advanced radiotherapy or diagnostic imaging equipment, such as a linear accelerator, head gamma knife system, body gamma knife system, PET-CT scanner or MRI scanner. “

Concord Medical Services stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.70. 20,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,747. The company has a market cap of $119.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of -0.19. Concord Medical Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Concord Medical Services stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Concord Medical Services were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concord Medical Services Company Profile

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system, proton beam therapy systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

