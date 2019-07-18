Constellation (DAG) Price Tops $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, Constellation has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Constellation token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Kucoin and HitBTC. Constellation has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $503,431.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $553.33 or 0.05189430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00038588 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001114 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000188 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Constellation Profile

DAG is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,306,854,874 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

