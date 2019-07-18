Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.07 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Copart to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.77.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $77.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. Copart has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.32.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $553.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.62 million. Copart had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 28.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Copart will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 43,997 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total value of $3,287,455.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William E. Franklin sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $7,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,804.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 423,458 shares of company stock worth $31,198,755 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,051,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 17.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,226,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,798 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Copart by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,762,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,951,000 after acquiring an additional 483,889 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Copart by 49.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 848,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,408,000 after acquiring an additional 280,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Copart by 1,572.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 288,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,550,000 after acquiring an additional 271,091 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

