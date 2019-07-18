COPPERMTN/ORD UNRESTR (ASX:C6C) Trading Down 1.6%

COPPERMTN/ORD UNRESTR (ASX:C6C) shares were down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.90 ($0.63) and last traded at A$0.90 ($0.63), approximately 2,946 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.91 ($0.65).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.13 million and a P/E ratio of 20.81.

About COPPERMTN/ORD UNRESTR (ASX:C6C)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

