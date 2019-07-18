Core Laboratories Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

Core Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 90.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Core Laboratories to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:CLB opened at $53.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.93. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $46.32 and a 12 month high of $122.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.40.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.79 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.13% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLB. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America set a $25.00 target price on Levi Strauss & Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 target price on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.