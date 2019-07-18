Cormark Trims Delphi Energy (TSE:DEE) Target Price to C$0.35

Delphi Energy (TSE:DEE) had its target price decreased by Cormark from C$0.45 to C$0.35 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $0.35 price target on shares of DB Commodity Double Short ETN in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Capital Power from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $0.65 price target on shares of DB Commodity Double Short ETN in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of DEE stock opened at C$0.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.77. Delphi Energy has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.72.

Delphi Energy (TSE:DEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$26.35 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delphi Energy will post 0.0722581 earnings per share for the current year.

Delphi Energy Company Profile

Delphi Energy Corp., an oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Bigstone Montney property located in the Deep Basin of Northwest Alberta. It distributes natural gas through Alliance pipeline system in Chicago.

