Couchain (COU) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last seven days, Couchain has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One Couchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. Couchain has a market capitalization of $47,509.00 and approximately $39,732.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Couchain alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $552.24 or 0.05209353 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00039585 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001161 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000188 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Couchain Token Profile

Couchain (CRYPTO:COU) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 27,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,441,106,075 tokens. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain. Couchain’s official website is couchain.io. The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain.

Buying and Selling Couchain

Couchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Couchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Couchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Couchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.