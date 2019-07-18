Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSP. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on from GBX 4,600 ($60.11) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.75 ($10.17) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 384 ($5.02).

Shares of LON:CSP opened at GBX 292 ($3.82) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 295.92. Countryside Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 265.60 ($3.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 356 ($4.65). The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Countryside Properties’s payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

In other Countryside Properties news, insider W Simon Townsend bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £29,100 ($38,024.30).

About Countryside Properties

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

