COVA Reaches Market Cap of $4.15 Million (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. COVA has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and $2.29 million worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi and BitMax. Over the last week, COVA has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get COVA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00275637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.18 or 0.01271898 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00025374 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00122817 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000524 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,249,480,000 tokens. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai.

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.