Cowen Initiates Coverage on Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL)

Cowen began coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of PRVL opened at $12.10 on Monday. Prevail Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90.

Get Prevail Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 882,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $14,999,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Prevail Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prevail Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.