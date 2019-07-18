Craig Williams Purchases 500,000 Shares of Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) Stock

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) insider Craig Williams purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$54,500.00 ($38,652.48).

Shares of LTR stock opened at A$0.14 ($0.10) on Thursday. Liontown Resources Limited has a 52-week low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of A$0.13 ($0.09). The company has a market cap of $213.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.11.

About Liontown Resources

Liontown Resources Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, gold, vanadium, and nickel. It holds interest in the Kathleen Valley lithium-tantalum project, the Buldania lithium project, the Killaloe project, and the Norcott project located in Western Australia; and the Toolebuc Vanadium project located in Queensland.

