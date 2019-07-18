Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Given $12.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Crawford & Company’s rating score has declined by 25.6% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $12.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Crawford & Company an industry rank of 65 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CRD.B has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James set a C$3.50 price objective on StorageVault Canada and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:CRD.B traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,415. The company has a market capitalization of $501.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Crawford & Company has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $10.56.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $247.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.43 million. Crawford & Company had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 23.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Crawford & Company will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

