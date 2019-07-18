CRH (NYSE:CRH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

Get CRH alerts:

CRH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Clarus Securities restated a positive rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,620 ($47.30) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.47.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $33.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.93. CRH has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in CRH by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 503,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,597,000 after buying an additional 102,478 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in CRH by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in CRH by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,456,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,382,000 after buying an additional 1,004,241 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CRH by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRH (CRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.