Crypterium Price Tops $0.40 on Major Exchanges (CRPT)

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Crypterium token can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00003767 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, CoinFalcon, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Crypterium has a market capitalization of $33.38 million and approximately $591,188.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crypterium has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypterium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00274113 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.84 or 0.01276298 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00025363 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00123114 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Crypterium Token Profile

Crypterium launched on September 28th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 99,868,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,871,024 tokens. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/@crypterium_io. The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypterium Token Trading

Crypterium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tidex, Liquid, HitBTC, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.