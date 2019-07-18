Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stephens set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America set a $97.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush set a $100.00 price target on shares of GrubHub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE CFR traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.58. 291,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,500. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $81.87 and a twelve month high of $116.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $367.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles W. Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.32 per share, for a total transaction of $94,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Phillip D. Green sold 14,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total value of $1,448,141.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 34,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,283.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 795,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,927,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

