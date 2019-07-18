CyberMiles (CMT) Price Hits $0.0421 on Major Exchanges

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles token can now be bought for about $0.0421 or 0.00000431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bibox, BCEX and Tokenomy. CyberMiles has a market cap of $33.70 million and approximately $10.50 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00927368 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00013684 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00041115 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00015492 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003075 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bithumb, Tokenomy, IDCM, Cobinhood, IDEX, Koinex, Huobi, DragonEX, LBank, Bibox, CoinBene, Zebpay, Binance and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.