CYCLEAN Market Capitalization Reaches $354,480.00 (CCL)

CYCLEAN (CURRENCY:CCL) traded 43.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One CYCLEAN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, DOBI trade and HitBTC. CYCLEAN has a market capitalization of $354,480.00 and $564.00 worth of CYCLEAN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CYCLEAN has traded 31% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00272200 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.48 or 0.01315729 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00025422 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00118329 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000532 BTC.

About CYCLEAN

CYCLEAN launched on May 31st, 2018. CYCLEAN’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 678,451,267 tokens. CYCLEAN’s official Twitter account is @cycleancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CYCLEAN is cyclean.io. The Reddit community for CYCLEAN is /r/Cyclean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CYCLEAN is cycleanio.blogspot.com.

Buying and Selling CYCLEAN

CYCLEAN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and DOBI trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYCLEAN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CYCLEAN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CYCLEAN using one of the exchanges listed above.

