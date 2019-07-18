Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

DDAIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Daimler presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Daimler stock opened at $51.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.94. The firm has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. Daimler has a 52-week low of $50.64 and a 52-week high of $69.83.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $45.08 billion during the quarter. Daimler had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Daimler will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

