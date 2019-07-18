Dallas Imbimbo Sells 300,000 Shares of KushCo Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Stock

KushCo Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Director Dallas Imbimbo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $1,488,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

KushCo stock remained flat at $$4.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 458,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,479. KushCo Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $437.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.70.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. KushCo had a negative net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 221.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KushCo Holdings Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Randsburg International Gold in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners set a C$75.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of KushCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of KushCo in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. KushCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.91.

KushCo

KushCo Holdings, Inc primarily engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene or glass containers.

