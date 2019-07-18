DAO.Casino Price Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (BET)

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. DAO.Casino has a total market cap of $2.98 million and $3,254.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO.Casino token can now be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAO.Casino has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAO.Casino alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012367 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded down 63.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00016367 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DAO.Casino Token Profile

DAO.Casino (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin. DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino.

Buying and Selling DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO.Casino should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO.Casino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO.Casino and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.