DAOstack Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 22.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One DAOstack token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000999 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX. In the last week, DAOstack has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and approximately $57,388.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00271971 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.44 or 0.01272259 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00025179 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00122853 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000578 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack was first traded on May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,295,043 tokens. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

