Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Datametrex AI Ltd (CVE:DM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 19000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of $6.72 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28.

About Datametrex AI (CVE:DM)

Datametrex AI Limited provides big data and artificial intelligence services primarily in Canada. The company primarily focuses on collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence. It offers DataTap, a plug and play solution that allows merchants to collect and analyze data in real time from multiple POS systems in one location or many locations; Dashboard access to customers through any connected device; and enterprise resource planning solution with insight, tools, and the support to businesses.

