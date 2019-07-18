Decentraland (MANA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.58 Million

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. Decentraland has a market cap of $41.75 million and approximately $8.58 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentraland token can currently be bought for $0.0398 or 0.00000409 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, DDEX, OKEx and Bancor Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decentraland alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00280304 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.92 or 0.01327029 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00025500 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00113868 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Decentraland

Decentraland’s launch date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

Decentraland can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BigONE, Liqui, OKEx, IDEX, DragonEX, DDEX, Radar Relay, TOPBTC, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Mercatox, AirSwap, ZB.COM, Gatecoin, Bancor Network, Huobi, Kucoin, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Binance, Ethfinex, LATOKEN, Bittrex, UEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.