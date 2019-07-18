DeepBrain Chain (DBC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $259,260.00

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $7.91 million and $259,260.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Switcheo Network, LBank and Kucoin. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00274812 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009468 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.58 or 0.01264113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000831 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00025645 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00121959 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000577 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DeepBrain Chain launched on November 3rd, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain.

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Huobi, Bitbns, LBank, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

