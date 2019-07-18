Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) Stock Price Down 11.3%

Delcath Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCTH) dropped 11.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, approximately 108,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 105,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11.

Delcath Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DCTH)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company is developing melphalan hydrochloride for Injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver. It offers melphalan hydrochloride under the Delcath Hepatic CHEMOSAT Delivery System for Melphalan name in Europe.

