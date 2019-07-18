Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reissued an average rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Arco Platform in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.21) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €48.51 ($56.40).

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €40.54 ($47.14) on Monday. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €27.48 ($31.95) and a one year high of €52.35 ($60.87). The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion and a PE ratio of -197.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of €39.21.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

