Denarius Market Cap Tops $875,996.00 (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last seven days, Denarius has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. Denarius has a market cap of $875,996.00 and approximately $4,813.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Denarius coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001379 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Cryptohub.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000278 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Denarius

Denarius (D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 5,935,634 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Denarius is denarius.io.

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, TradeOgre, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

