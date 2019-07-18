Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.99

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.99 and last traded at $21.64, with a volume of 237312 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DENN shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush set a $20.00 price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.72. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.15.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $151.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.01 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Denny’s Corp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John William Dillon sold 10,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $199,326.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO F Mark Wolfinger sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $621,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 783,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,225,870.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,110 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,497. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Denny’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,827,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Denny’s by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 302,473 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Denny’s by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 296,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 136,710 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Denny’s by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 163,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 120,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

