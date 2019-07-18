Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €12.70 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €12.70 ($14.77) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DTE. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lululemon Athletica to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. HSBC cut shares of EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Macquarie set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.62 ($19.33).

FRA:DTE opened at €14.87 ($17.29) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €15.32. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

