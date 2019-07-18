DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate company that owns, acquires and invests in upper upscale and upscale hotel properties located primarily in North America. To a lesser extent, it may invest, on a selective basis, in premium limited-service and extended-stay hotel properties in urban locations. The Company has a strategic acquisition sourcing relationship with Marriott International. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on DRH. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.95. 2,595,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.39.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $202.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, Director Maureen L. Mcavey sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,688 shares in the company, valued at $949,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,729,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,030,000 after acquiring an additional 560,676 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,848,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,510,000 after acquiring an additional 70,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,663,000 after acquiring an additional 230,166 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 20.0% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,863,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,011,000 after acquiring an additional 476,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $23,362,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

