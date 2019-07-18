Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) Trading 6.8% Higher

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:SAUC)’s share price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78, 137,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 150% from the average session volume of 55,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Diversified Restaurant stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:SAUC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 178,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Diversified Restaurant at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC)

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc, a restaurant company, operates Buffalo Wild Wings franchised restaurants in the United States. The company primarily offers fresh bone-in chicken wings, frozen boneless chicken, and potatoes. As of March 8, 2018, it operated 65 franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri.

