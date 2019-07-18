DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

DNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $45.21. DNB Financial shares last traded at $45.21, with a volume of 4,100 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on DNBF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get DNB Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $194.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.35.

DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. DNB Financial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that DNB Financial Corp will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. DNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DNB Financial by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DNB Financial by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Castine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DNB Financial by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 223,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 50,986 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

DNB Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNBF)

DNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for DNB First, National Association that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers deposit products, including money market, savings, demand, and NOW accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, including IRAs and brokered deposits.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.