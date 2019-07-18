Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 877 ($11.46) target price on shares of in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of GROW stock opened at GBX 538 ($7.03) on Monday. Draper Esprit has a 52-week low of GBX 440 ($5.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 650 ($8.49). The firm has a market cap of $634.44 million and a PE ratio of 4.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 513.63.

About Draper Esprit

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

