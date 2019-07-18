DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DSPG. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $353.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Catasys in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Get DSP Group alerts:

DSPG stock opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $333.23 million, a PE ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.93. DSP Group has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $15.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DSP Group will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in DSP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in DSP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in DSP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.