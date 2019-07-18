Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Eagle Bancorp Montana reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eagle Bancorp Montana.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $471,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 55,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 62,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 24,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.95% of the company’s stock.

EBMT traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $15.92. 4,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,027. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.47. The company has a market cap of $104.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.45. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $19.35.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

