easyJet (LON:EZJ) Earns Equal weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EZJ. Barclays dropped their target price on SpartanNash from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Commerzbank dropped their target price on easyJet from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on Macy’s and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 target price on Accenture and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,179.14 ($15.41).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 1,067.50 ($13.95) on Monday. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 840 ($10.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,737 ($22.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.86, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 934.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion and a PE ratio of 21.83.

In other easyJet news, insider John Barton purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 902 ($11.79) per share, with a total value of £99,220 ($129,648.50). Insiders have purchased a total of 11,032 shares of company stock valued at $9,952,608 over the last ninety days.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

